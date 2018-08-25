Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 36.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $17.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $247.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $1.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HII. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $301.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.90.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.67, for a total value of $222,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,253.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

