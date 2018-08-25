HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.17

Headlines about HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HUTCHISON CHINA/S earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 47.6111928569764 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ HCM opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -131.50 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.55. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $42.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MED assumed coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

