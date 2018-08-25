Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading Up 2.2% This Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, OKEx, Bancor Network and DDEX. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $8.60 million and $209,257.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00266623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00151255 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035456 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010739 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, DDEX, OKEx, HADAX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

