iBank (IBANK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.00

iBank (CURRENCY:IBANK) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. iBank has a total market cap of $10,994.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of iBank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iBank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, iBank has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00062081 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00001145 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,416.67 or 3.32404471 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000281 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009342 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00065306 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000944 BTC.

iBank Profile

iBank is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2016. iBank’s total supply is 4,526,324 coins. iBank’s official Twitter account is @ibankcoin4tw.

Buying and Selling iBank

iBank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iBank using one of the exchanges listed above.

