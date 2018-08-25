Iclick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $42.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK opened at $5.99 on Friday. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Get Iclick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.