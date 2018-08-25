IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 9,602 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (SPLG)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 617.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 94,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 34,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 45,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $33.77 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

