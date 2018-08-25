IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Sanofi SA (SNY)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 3.5% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 247,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Sanofi by 12.0% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 108,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Sanofi by 80.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $37,612,405.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $43.58 on Friday. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulator and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

