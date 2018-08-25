IFP Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 71.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 741.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

NYSE:ADM opened at $50.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $51.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 55.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.62.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 1,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $60,856.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $99,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,292 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,078 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.