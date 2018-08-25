ImmunoGen (IMGN) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMGN. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.73.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Brannon Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 356.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 476,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 371,886 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 53,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 14,391.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 96,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 95,413 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,788,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after buying an additional 229,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

