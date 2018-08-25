Immunomedics (IMMU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 million. Immunomedics’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Immunomedics stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Immunomedics has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $27.33.

In other Immunomedics news, Director Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Immunomedics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Immunomedics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Immunomedics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers.

