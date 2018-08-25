Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 16th. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

INO opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.67. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 530,247 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,503,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,845,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after purchasing an additional 356,105 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 320,376 shares during the period. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

