Insider Buying: CRYO-CELL International, Inc. (CCEL) Director Purchases 2,050 Shares of Stock

CRYO-CELL International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Director Arthur Ellis bought 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $16,482.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCEL remained flat at $$8.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of -0.22. CRYO-CELL International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.53 million during the quarter. CRYO-CELL International had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 2.52%.

CRYO-CELL International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

