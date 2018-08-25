Insider Buying: Novan Inc (NOVN) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) Director John W. Palmour bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 273,568 shares in the company, valued at $727,690.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NOVN stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.83. 68,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,972. Novan Inc has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Novan had a negative net margin of 1,064.82% and a negative return on equity of 607.91%. equities research analysts predict that Novan Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novan by 83.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOVN shares. JMP Securities set a $14.00 target price on shares of Novan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Novan in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

