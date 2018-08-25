Insider Buying: Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc (RUM) Insider Purchases 171,500 Shares of Stock

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc (CVE:RUM) insider Consol Corp. Battalion purchased 171,500 shares of Rocky Mountain Liquor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,295.00.

Consol Corp. Battalion also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocky Mountain Liquor alerts:

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Consol Corp. Battalion purchased 103,500 shares of Rocky Mountain Liquor stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,455.00.

Shares of CVE RUM remained flat at $C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday. 70,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,167. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.15.

About Rocky Mountain Liquor

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink products, as well as ancillary items, such as juices, soft drinks, and ice and giftware products. As of May 16, 2018, it owned and operated 33 private liquor stores.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.