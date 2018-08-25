Insider Selling: Alteryx Inc (AYX) Director Sells 229,512 Shares of Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Director Jeff Horing sold 229,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $12,565,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,792.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeff Horing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 21st, Jeff Horing sold 251,848 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $13,753,419.28.

On Friday, August 17th, Jeff Horing sold 113,314 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $6,159,749.04.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Jeff Horing sold 531,637 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $29,309,147.81.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.42. 1,265,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,793. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.00 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Alteryx Inc has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $57.43.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Alteryx to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alteryx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alteryx from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 47.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,373,000 after purchasing an additional 655,701 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth approximately $40,538,000. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth approximately $29,515,000. Tensile Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 103.7% during the first quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 490,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 249,892 shares during the period. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 62.2% during the second quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

