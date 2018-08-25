Insider Selling: Black Knight Inc (BKI) Insider Sells 977,000 Shares of Stock

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) insider William P. Foley II sold 977,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $50,491,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Black Knight stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Black Knight Inc has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BKI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Black Knight to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Black Knight to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans.

