Insider Selling: bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Insider Sells 259 Shares of Stock

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total value of $40,940.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,008. bluebird bio Inc has a 1 year low of $96.90 and a 1 year high of $236.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 2.02.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by ($0.61). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,281.01% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Opus Point Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at $212,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Maxim Group set a $200.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.05.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

