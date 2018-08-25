Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (CIEN) CEO Sells 9,600 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $260,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 12th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $218,400.00.

On Thursday, June 28th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $206,720.00.

On Thursday, June 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 12,948 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $330,821.40.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $196,720.00.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.01. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. ValuEngine raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ciena from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. MKM Partners cut Ciena to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, MED cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “$26.20” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 36,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 484.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

