Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (CRVL) Chairman Sells $120,060.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $120,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $118,860.00.

On Tuesday, August 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $172,800.00.

On Monday, August 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $113,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,929 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $166,572.23.

On Tuesday, July 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,087 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $171,359.37.

On Friday, July 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 5,250 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $294,945.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 5,250 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $295,785.00.

On Monday, July 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 750 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $40,132.50.

On Thursday, July 5th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,250 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $233,197.50.

On Friday, June 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,450 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $132,912.50.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $60.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.66. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $61.20.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides medical cost containment and managed care services to address the medical costs of workers' compensation benefits, automobile insurance claims, and group health insurance benefits. The company offers network solutions, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review.

