Insider Selling: Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Tutton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fox Factory alerts:

On Tuesday, August 14th, Christopher Tutton sold 1,000 shares of Fox Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $67,940.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Christopher Tutton sold 3,000 shares of Fox Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $191,370.00.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $68.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $156.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Bank of America raised Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Fox Factory from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $252,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.