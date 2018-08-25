Insider Selling: Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) CFO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) CFO Frank Mergenthaler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

IPG stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. NYL Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

