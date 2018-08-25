Insider Selling: Kelt Exploration Ltd (KEL) Insider Sells 3,847 Shares of Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) insider Brunschot Carolyn Van sold 3,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.64, for a total transaction of C$33,238.08.

TSE KEL traded up C$0.20 on Friday, reaching C$9.53. 345,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,217. Kelt Exploration Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$5.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEL shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.25 to C$10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.38.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

