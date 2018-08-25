Insider Selling: Quantenna Communications Inc (QTNA) SVP Sells 1,521 Shares of Stock

Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) SVP David William Carroll sold 1,521 shares of Quantenna Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,339.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,481.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David William Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quantenna Communications alerts:

On Monday, July 30th, David William Carroll sold 6,553 shares of Quantenna Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $100,195.37.

On Monday, July 2nd, David William Carroll sold 6,553 shares of Quantenna Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $101,178.32.

On Thursday, July 5th, David William Carroll sold 8,146 shares of Quantenna Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $126,670.30.

On Tuesday, June 12th, David William Carroll sold 12,546 shares of Quantenna Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $213,282.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, David William Carroll sold 8,146 shares of Quantenna Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $129,032.64.

On Thursday, May 24th, David William Carroll sold 7,965 shares of Quantenna Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $127,440.00.

NASDAQ:QTNA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.69. 154,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,741. Quantenna Communications Inc has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $602.66 million, a PE ratio of -834.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.77.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Quantenna Communications had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Quantenna Communications Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Quantenna Communications by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 91,630 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quantenna Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Quantenna Communications by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 281,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Quantenna Communications by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 238,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quantenna Communications by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QTNA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Quantenna Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Quantenna Communications in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Quantenna Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quantenna Communications from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Quantenna Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantenna Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.