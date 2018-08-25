Insider Selling: Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) Director Sells $235,520.00 in Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Director William G. Bock sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $235,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $31.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 779.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $31.29.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.02 million. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sailpoint Technologies to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

