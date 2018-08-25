Insider Selling: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) VP Sells 984 Shares of Stock

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) VP John Richard Klein sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,739.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,452.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Richard Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 14th, John Richard Klein sold 2,092 shares of Targa Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $111,963.84.

Shares of TRGP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,864. Targa Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.47 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -846.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $56.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

