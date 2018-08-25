Insider Selling: VF Corp (VFC) CFO Sells 29,544 Shares of Stock

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) CFO Scott A. Roe sold 29,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.78, for a total transaction of $2,741,092.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

VF stock opened at $91.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. VF had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of VF from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in VF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,736,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VF in the second quarter valued at $208,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in VF by 121.4% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 227,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in VF by 41.2% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 24,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

