Insider Selling: Walmart Inc (WMT) Major Shareholder Sells 525,008 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 525,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $50,054,262.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $834,089,617.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.95. 8,593,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,832,399. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $109.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $283.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walmart to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Bank of America set a $98.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Argus set a $112.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,899,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 836.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,511,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1,431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,322,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,661,000. Finally, Thomaspartners Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,117,000. Institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

