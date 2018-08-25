Internap Corp (INAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.07 Million

Brokerages expect that Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) will report $83.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Internap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.95 million. Internap posted sales of $68.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Internap will report full-year sales of $323.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $322.80 million to $323.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $340.86 million per share, with estimates ranging from $337.80 million to $343.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Internap.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.22. Internap had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 2,471.65%. The company had revenue of $81.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Internap in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Internap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Internap stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. Internap has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.08.

In other Internap news, CEO Peter D. Aquino acquired 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,885.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Internap by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 357,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Internap by 1,220.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Internap by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Internap by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Internap in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,442,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About Internap

Internap Corporation provides Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, INAP COLO and INAP CLOUD. The INAP COLO segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

