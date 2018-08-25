International Speedway Corp Class A (ISCA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Speedway Corp Class A (NASDAQ:ISCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “International Speedway Corporation is a leading promoter of motorsports activities, currently promoting more than 100 racing events annually as well as numerous other motorsports-related activities. The Company owns and/or operates 13 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities, including Daytona International Speedway in Florida (home of the DAYTONA 500); Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama; Michigan International Speedway located outside Detroit; Richmond Raceway in Virginia; Auto Club Speedway of Southern CaliforniaSM near Los Angeles; Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas; Phoenix Raceway in Arizona; Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 RacewaySM near Chicago, Illinois; Darlington Raceway in South Carolina; and Watkins Glen International in New York. The Company also owns and operates Motor Racing NetworkSM, the nation’s largest independent sports radio network and Americrown Service CorporationSM, a subsidiary that provides catering services, and food and beverage concessions. “

ISCA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised International Speedway Corp Class A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut International Speedway Corp Class A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th.

ISCA stock opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.13. International Speedway Corp Class A has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

International Speedway Corp Class A (NASDAQ:ISCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. International Speedway Corp Class A had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 38.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that International Speedway Corp Class A will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Speedway Corp Class A news, Director Larry D. Woodard sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $30,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Speedway Corp Class A by 5.4% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,094,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after buying an additional 108,128 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Speedway Corp Class A in the first quarter valued at $5,937,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Speedway Corp Class A by 26.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Speedway Corp Class A by 12.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of International Speedway Corp Class A by 56.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Speedway Corp Class A Company Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

