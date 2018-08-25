Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,330 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 27,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.1% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 46,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 17,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

IPG opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Frank Mergenthaler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

