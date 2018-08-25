Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIPZF) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IIPZF remained flat at $$8.33 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 90. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objective is to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) provide Unitholders with stable and growing cash distributions from investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) enhance the value of the assets and maximize long-term Unit value through the active management of such assets; and (iii) expand the asset base and increase Distributable Income through accretive acquisitions.

