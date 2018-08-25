Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Hits New 1-Year High at $541.88

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $541.88 and last traded at $536.08, with a volume of 10615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $535.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $909.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.43 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.95 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.19, for a total transaction of $127,691.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,140,638.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 35,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.24, for a total transaction of $18,558,001.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,542 shares in the company, valued at $189,129,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,026 shares of company stock worth $60,907,375. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 218,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,597,000 after buying an additional 101,983 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,794,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 247,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,363,000 after buying an additional 40,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

