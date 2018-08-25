Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.14

News coverage about Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.2819713217745 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,998. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $18.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.0557 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

