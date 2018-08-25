Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) Holdings Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,845 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $17,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 922.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3,508.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IVR opened at $16.16 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 52.70%. The company had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) that are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or a federally chartered corporation; RMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by the U.S.

