Investors Buy Altaba (AABA) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $412.98 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $183.46 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $229.52 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Altaba had the 5th highest net in-flow for the day. Altaba traded down ($2.10) for the day and closed at $68.22

Several research firms recently issued reports on AABA. BidaskClub cut Altaba from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Altaba from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Altaba from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on Altaba to $124.00 in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Gabelli cut Altaba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altaba has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Get Altaba alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altaba by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,603,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,214,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Altaba by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 14,510,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,938 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Altaba by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,362,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,272 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Altaba by 387.3% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 7,729,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Altaba by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 3,849,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,991,000 after purchasing an additional 440,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

About Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA)

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Altaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.