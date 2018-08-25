Investors Buy Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $512.75 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $470.45 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $42.30 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Invesco QQQ Trust had the 22nd highest net in-flow for the day. Invesco QQQ Trust traded down ($0.26) for the day and closed at $180.80

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3764 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17,565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,183,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160,011 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,551,000. Natixis raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 3,381,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,286 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14,742.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,722,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22,623.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,488 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.