Investors Purchase Large Volume of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock Call Options (GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (NYSE:GEL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,290 call options on the company. This is an increase of 879% compared to the average volume of 234 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,689,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,672,000 after buying an additional 498,828 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,277,000 after buying an additional 844,823 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,067,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,664,000 after buying an additional 498,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,533,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,930,000 after buying an additional 78,945 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,868,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.21. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $752.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This is an increase from Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

