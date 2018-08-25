Investors Sell NVIDIA (NVDA) on Strength (NVDA)

Investors sold shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) on strength during trading on Thursday. $1,259.89 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,373.74 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $113.85 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, NVIDIA had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. NVIDIA traded up $4.02 for the day and closed at $266.84

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.58.

The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.56.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $24,211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,939.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 44,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $11,225,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,750,909.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,501 shares of company stock worth $63,907,635 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 35.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 403,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $95,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 22,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

