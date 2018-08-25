Investors Sell Shares of General Electric (GE) on Strength (GE)

Traders sold shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $59.25 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $107.18 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $47.93 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, General Electric had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. General Electric traded up $0.07 for the day and closed at $12.54

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $108.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $30.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 191,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. FMR LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,696,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,799,528,000 after buying an additional 126,169,069 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in General Electric by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,730,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,094,640,000 after buying an additional 39,268,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,957,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,762,834,000 after buying an additional 20,275,020 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 334.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,048,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,025,000 after buying an additional 13,124,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Electric by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,507,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $741,852,000 after buying an additional 11,294,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

