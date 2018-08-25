Investors Sell Shares of Paypal (PYPL) on Strength (PYPL)

Investors sold shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $62.22 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $91.24 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $29.02 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Paypal had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Paypal traded up $0.43 for the day and closed at $87.38

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paypal from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Paypal to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Paypal had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,462 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $481,857.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,307 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,943.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $2,143,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 338,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,913,204.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,732 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,537. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 92.6% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 122.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 160.6% during the first quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

