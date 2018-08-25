Iqvia (IQV) Given a $136.00 Price Target by Argus Analysts

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) received a $136.00 price objective from research analysts at Argus in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IQV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.78.

Get Iqvia alerts:

IQV stock opened at $125.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Iqvia has a 1 year low of $91.57 and a 1 year high of $126.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Iqvia had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Parks sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $108,300.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 9,291,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $956,976,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,201,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,990,595. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.