iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 638.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $675,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $66.10 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $76.01.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

