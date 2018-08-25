iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (IGOV) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) has been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF earned a coverage optimism score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.8036474827476 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

IGOV stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $48.73. 48,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,197. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $52.22.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.