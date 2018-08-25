iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 203.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 531,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 356,759 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $76,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,972,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,620,000 after buying an additional 492,335 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 913.4% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,509,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,587,000 after buying an additional 5,867,120 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,469,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,232,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,771,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,569,000 after buying an additional 101,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,564,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,057,000 after buying an additional 152,984 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $153.00 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.78 and a fifty-two week high of $153.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.