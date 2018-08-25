ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (STIP) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 53,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,422,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF during the second quarter worth about $360,000.

Get ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF alerts:

Shares of STIP opened at $99.24 on Friday. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF has a fifty-two week low of $1,750.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,005.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4008 per share. This is an increase from ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.