Iterum Therapeutics PLC (ITRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $21.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($1.96) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Iterum Therapeutics an industry rank of 113 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITRM shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CFO Judith M. Matthews bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corey N. Fishman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 967,099 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,747.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRM. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,570,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,867,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $16,414,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

ITRM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.05. 21,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.53 and a quick ratio of 11.53. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -11.29 EPS for the current year.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.