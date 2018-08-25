Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.12. Itron reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $585.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.12 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITRI. BidaskClub downgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Itron from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

Itron stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.15. 290,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,537. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $55.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

In other news, insider Philip Mezey sold 16,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,085,777.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,070,898.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynda L. Ziegler sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $57,995.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,648,000 after acquiring an additional 384,272 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,484,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $329,368,000 after acquiring an additional 262,749 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 345,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 575,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,572,000 after acquiring an additional 197,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 3,996.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 188,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

