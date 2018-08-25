Itron (ITRI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ITRI. ValuEngine lowered Itron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Cowen set a $80.00 price target on Itron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $73.00 price target on Itron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.18.

Shares of ITRI opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Itron has a 1 year low of $55.26 and a 1 year high of $79.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Itron had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $585.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Itron will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lynda L. Ziegler sold 978 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $57,995.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip Mezey sold 16,694 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,085,777.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,070,898.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Itron by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Itron by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Itron by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Itron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 802,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,439,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Itron by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

