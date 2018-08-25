ITV (ITV) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ITV. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 194 ($2.48) to GBX 187 ($2.39) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 180 ($2.30) to GBX 175 ($2.24) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITV presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 191.13 ($2.44).

LON:ITV opened at GBX 165.50 ($2.12) on Friday. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 142.80 ($1.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 221.76 ($2.83).

ITV (LON:ITV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The broadcaster reported GBX 7.10 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). ITV had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 73.04%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th.

In other ITV news, insider Ian Griffiths sold 126,785 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.08), for a total transaction of £206,659.55 ($264,169.18).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

