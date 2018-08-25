J M Smucker (SJM) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.14

Headlines about J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. J M Smucker earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 48.0027825296592 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on J M Smucker from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 target price on J M Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

NYSE:SJM opened at $105.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. J M Smucker has a 1-year low of $96.13 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that J M Smucker will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

In related news, insider Barry C. Dunaway sold 10,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.14, for a total value of $1,098,973.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark T. Smucker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $277,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,292.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,461 in the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

